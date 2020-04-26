News
Sunday
April 26
Armenia health minister says MP should present substantiated facts, not criticize
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

It would be better, if Mr. Marukyan sent me a text message instead of criticizing without substantiation. This is what Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said during an interview on Azatutyun Radio today, touching upon head of the Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan’s statement that the local tracking system isn’t effective since he has heard of a case when a person bore the virus and spread it, but nobody went after the potential bearers of the virus after that person was hospitalized.

As far as the local tracking system is concerned, Torosyan stated that this is a complementary tool, not the main one.
