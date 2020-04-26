Armenia health minister: There may be peaks of COVID-19

The problem concerns not only the geographic, but also epidemiological diversity of the prevalence of the coronavirus. This is what Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said during an interview on Azatutyun Radio today, stating that geographic diversity is better since a hotbed can be localized by setting restrictions on the spot, something that is not possible to do in, say, Yerevan.

Based on the latest data, there are 56 coronavirus cases in Vardenis and 225 coronavirus cases in Kotayk Province.

“The government has been able to go after every patient to this day, but there will come a day when we won’t be able to do that and there won’t be any sense in closing a community,” he said.

According to the minister, at this moment, there are nearly 2,200 isolated people, nearly 2,000 have come out of isolation, and about 3,000 people are self-isolated.

When asked if it is possible to say that the coronavirus hasn’t reached its peak in Armenia, Torosyan said the following: “The peak is very relative. There can also be peaks. There won’t be several peaks so long as a vaccine hasn’t been created or everyone hasn’t been infected. There is a lot of uncertainty.”

When asked if the 17,930 tests conducted in Armenia is not a small number, Torosyan said the following: “No, I don’t think so. The test can’t be an end in itself. It has to be conducted according to indications. Even if Armenia tests 3,000,000 people, this doesn’t mean that the country has detected all the bearers of the virus. Some of them might be infected in, say, five days.”