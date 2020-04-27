News
Armenia official on COVID-19 conspiracy theories: “Protective shield” is education
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Conspiracy theories abound in a number of areas, including the anti-vaccine movement. Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said this live on RFE/RL in response to the remark that there were people who do not believe in COVID-19, and said that "all this was invented to make rich people, masters of the world establish control over people."

"People even say that AIDS is a fabricated disease and there is no such thing," the minister said. "I would be very happy to organize excursions to our infectious disease hospitals. If I didn't have a sense of responsibility, I would say, 'Come, get infected yourselves and see if that disease exists.' They could see the condition of the patients in the intensive care unit. Those people who have other interests would not come; nothing would have convinced even those who would rather believe in those theories.

The solution is education. If they learn biology and other subjects well at school, they will learn how the virus destroys the cell, and they will believe less in that nonsense. The ‘protective shield’ is education."
