Monday
April 27
Armenia PM: We have shown our perception of the “national”
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


When we were announcing that we should close the roads leading to the Tsitsernakaberd memorial [the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan], apologizing, grieving, judging ourselves, there were very specific comments from very specific circles, as one might expect, that “this anti-national, pro-Turkish power is closing Tsitsernakaberd on purpose to make the history of the Genocide be forgotten,” etc. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this Monday on his live Facebook broadcast, referring to this year’s Armenian Genocide commemorations in Armenia, and their message.

"But we have shown our perception of the ‘national’ and, yes, we have opposed that perception, those old perceptions that I call 'kickback perceptions' because some people have not even hesitated to provide certain kickbacks under national events," Pashinyan said, in particular. "We have shown the contrast between our perception of national identity. We showed the perception of the ideology of the power, our government, the revolution, the image of the national, the Armenian type, the Armenian image. Yes, we oppose that perception to many of the perceptions that there have been; this is the most important message of the April 24 events.

We say that by saying ‘national-national’ they have made the nation miserable, they have robbed the nation, and they have done so under the highest national slogans.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
