This year's experience will be used during Armenian Genocide anniversary physical march next year, PM says
This year's experience will be used during Armenian Genocide anniversary physical march next year, PM says
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

In my opinion, our events on April 24 this year were not 100% perfect, although the event on the evening of April 24 was very close to perfect. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this Monday on his live Facebook broadcast, referring to this year’s Armenian Genocide commemorations in Armenia, and their message.

"We were also discussing that if we do not use the components of this year's virtual march in the coming years, in the case when the traditional Tsitsernakaberd [Hill where the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan is located] march takes place, the April 24 yardstick may drop," he said. "Now, we are also thinking about next year. We hope that next year there will be no coronavirus, and we will all go up to Tsitsernakaberd with hundreds of thousands of physical marches like before, but this year's experience will be used to make the events more and more impressive with each [passing] year.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
