News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 27
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Unemployment rate in the US will be comparable to the Great Depression, Kevin Hassett claims
Unemployment rate in the US will be comparable to the Great Depression, Kevin Hassett claims
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Society

The US economy is experiencing the biggest shock, which will affect unemployment.

"We're going to be looking at an unemployment rate that approaches rates that I think we saw during the Great Depression,” Kevin Hassett, the president's economic adviser said appearing on ABC's "This Week."

"Around 2008, we lost 8.7 million jobs and the whole thing. Right now, we're losing that many jobs about every 10 days," he said Sunday. "And so … the economic lift for policymakers is an extraordinary one.”

The unemployment rate peaked at about 25% during the Great Depression.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos