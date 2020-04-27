News
Monday
April 27
News
Monday
April 27
Opposition journalist killed in Qatar
Opposition journalist killed in Qatar
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Arab and African commissions on human rights and freedoms condemned the murder of journalist and activist Fahd Bohandi in the Qatari prison, RG reported referring to Sky News Arabia.

After three years of arbitrary imprisonment in solitary confinement and hunger strikes, opposition journalist Fahd Bohandi was allegedly tortured and killed aged 37.

The reason was the prison riot that he raised, caused by fears of the spread of coronavirus among prisoners. Human rights organizations urged the Qatari regime to conduct an impartial investigation and clarify the torture of the Qatari activist. At the moment, human rights defenders blame Emir of Qatar and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country for Bohandi's death.

The Abu Hamour Prison is Qatar’s main prison for ‘dissidents’ who threaten the Qatar throne in one way or another. Fahd Bohandy is a graduate of Teesside University (UK). He had a wife and two children.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
