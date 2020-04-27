Statement: Armenia official national postal operator not holding any advertising contest

YEREVAN. – In recent days, many people have applied to HayPost, the official national postal operator of Armenia, saying that they have received a message from HayPost about winning an advertising contest. In this regard, HayPost CJSC has issued a statement where it states as follows:
"We inform that HayPost CJSC does not hold any advertising contest, it has nothing to do with these messages. An attempt is being made by unknown individuals to extort money from citizens through fraud.
At the same time, the HayPost CJSC name and trademark of are being used illegally. We urge everyone not to provide such personal information when receiving such a message.
We remind that the announcements about all the events of HayPost are announced exclusively on the official pages of HayPost CJSC and the media.