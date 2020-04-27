News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 27
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Statement: Armenia official national postal operator not holding any advertising contest
Statement: Armenia official national postal operator not holding any advertising contest
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – In recent days, many people have applied to HayPost, the official national postal operator of Armenia, saying that they have received a message from HayPost about winning an advertising contest. In this regard, HayPost CJSC has issued a statement where it states as follows:

"We inform that HayPost CJSC does not hold any advertising contest, it has nothing to do with these messages. An attempt is being made by unknown individuals to extort money from citizens through fraud.

At the same time, the HayPost CJSC name and trademark of are being used illegally. We urge everyone not to provide such personal information when receiving such a message.

We remind that the announcements about all the events of HayPost are announced exclusively on the official pages of HayPost CJSC and the media.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Management of some strategic companies of Armenia to be transferred to high-tech ministry
By the decision of the government…
 Armenia PM holds teleconference with EBRD President
Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed gratitude for the...
 Indicator of Armenia’s economic activity in first quarter was 4%, My Step MP claims
The average nominal salary increased by 9.2%, real by 9.3%…
 Official: Guarantee loans can be increased up to AMD 10 million for newcomers in Armenia's business
Earlier it was planned to increase the amount of program financing up to AMD 5 million...
 Farmer: Prices of fertilizers have sharply risen and continue to rise in Armenia
According to him, whereas there were no...
 Armenian finance minister presents amendments to 2020 State Budget
He recalled the current state of tourism and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos