Opposition Bright Armenia party proposes to allocate AMD 100,000 to each family for May

YEREVAN. – Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia party and head of the Bright Armenia faction in parliament, proposes to allocate 100,000 drams to each family for May, and to give an additional one month's pension to each pensioner amid the novel coronavirus crisis. Marukyan mentioned about this live on Facebook.
In his remarks, Marukyan particularly noted that the respective money is there, as the government has more than 300 billion drams in its relevant account at the Central Bank of Armenia.
"Thank God, Armenia has entered this [COVID-19] crisis with relevant savings," Marukyan added, in particular.
He noted that Bright Armenia provides consulting to people on the government’s 14 assistance measures to neutralize the COVID-19’s economic consequences for Armenia.
“The progressive world has not thought of and has not found a better option than giving cash money to people,” Edmon Marukyan added, in particular.