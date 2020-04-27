PM discusses measures to prevent spread of coronavirus in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a sitting of the commission coordinating the work to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Armenia.
Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is also commandant of the current state of emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 situation, touched upon the measures taken and to be taken within the framework of the policy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Also, the discussants exchanged views on the aforesaid measures.
In view of the results of the sitting, the commandant will make relevant decisions in the near future.