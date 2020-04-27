News
Georgia launches first stage of lifting restrictions
Georgia launches first stage of lifting restrictions
Region:Georgia
Theme: Society

Georgia launched the first round of lifting restrictions today, reports Sputnik Georgia.

Starting today, drivers of light passenger cars will be allowed to drive, all products will be supplied.

Restrictions have been lifted across the country.

In addition, the entry into and exit from Tbilisi, Rustavi, Batumi and Kutaisi have been allowed for two days.

Georgia has been in a state of emergency since March 21 due to the threat of the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, the government presented its anti-crisis plan and declared that it would lift restrictions in stages.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
