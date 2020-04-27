News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 27
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Embassy in Russia: No citizen can leave for Armenia by violating order of flight passenger lists
Embassy in Russia: No citizen can leave for Armenia by violating order of flight passenger lists
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

MOSCOW. – No citizen, including those at Moscow Domodedovo Airport, can make use of the opportunity to depart for Armenia by violating the order of the already published lists. The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia (RA) in Russia on Monday noted about this in a statement, which also reads as follows:

"We inform that about RA 27 citizens a have been at Domodedovo airport since the previous day. The latter did not want to follow the embassy's urgings not to be at the airport, and refused the opportunity to move to guesthouses and temporary accommodation.

At the same time, the embassy informed the citizens about the need to undergo enlisting with the appropriate procedure for those waiting for a possible flight [to Armenia], asking to respect the citizens already listed in the embassy who, manifesting patience, are waiting for their turn to return to Armenia with a possible upcoming flight."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Georgia launches first stage of lifting restrictions
In addition, the entry into and exit from...
 Kazakhstan extends state of emergency due to COVID-19 until May 11
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has...
 Minister: Armenia universities shall choose form of holding final exams
The process will be summed up by July 1…
 UAE sends medical aid to Armenia to help combat COVID-19
The government, people and all medical workers of...
 Armenia schools will not conduct final exams this year
Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport informed…
 Armenia village resident: Person infected with COVID-19 is a woman over 60
Everyone is isolated, including the nurse who provided first aid…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos