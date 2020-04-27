Embassy in Russia: No citizen can leave for Armenia by violating order of flight passenger lists

MOSCOW. – No citizen, including those at Moscow Domodedovo Airport, can make use of the opportunity to depart for Armenia by violating the order of the already published lists. The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia (RA) in Russia on Monday noted about this in a statement, which also reads as follows:
"We inform that about RA 27 citizens a have been at Domodedovo airport since the previous day. The latter did not want to follow the embassy's urgings not to be at the airport, and refused the opportunity to move to guesthouses and temporary accommodation.
At the same time, the embassy informed the citizens about the need to undergo enlisting with the appropriate procedure for those waiting for a possible flight [to Armenia], asking to respect the citizens already listed in the embassy who, manifesting patience, are waiting for their turn to return to Armenia with a possible upcoming flight."