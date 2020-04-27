Armenia President expresses confidence that dialogue with Netherlands will further develop

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on the occasion of his birthday and the National Day of the Netherlands.
In his message, Sarkissian noted that Armenia is very interested in deepening and expanding cooperation with the Netherlands.
Also, he expressed deep gratitude to the Netherlands for its assistance to Armenia in the fight against COVID-19.
In addition, the President expressed confidence that the dialogue between the two countries will further develop and deepen.