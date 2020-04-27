Middle East Airlines to carry out special flight Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut

On May 4, Middle East Airlines will carry out a special flight Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut, Armenian Embassy in Lebanon reported.
According to the report, Armenian citizens wishing to return to their homeland must register at the embassy before April 29 to undergo all official procedures, after which they will be able to purchase tickets at Middle East Airlines.
To register, it is necessary to send passport details to e-mail: [email protected] or the WhatsApp hotline + 961 3 157 305.
Upon arrival in Armenia, citizens will be quarantined for 14 days. For more information, contact the embassy via the hotline + 961 3 157 305.