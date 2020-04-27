News
Russian FM says attacks against WHO are unjust
Russian FM says attacks against WHO are unjust
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Accusations against the World Health Organization (WHO) that it was withholding information about the development of the situation with the spread of coronavirus are unfair, TASS reported referring to the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Special agencies of the UN system remain a non-alternative mechanism for multilateral cooperation in relevant areas. This fully applies to the activities of WHO, said Lavrov. 

We consider attacks on this organization, attempts to blame it on everything that is happening absolutely counterproductive to be unfair, he said.

Trump has said his administration is suspending funding for the WHO as it investigates how the agency reacted to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to him, the international health agency made mistakes that 'caused so much death,' as the virus is still spreading.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
