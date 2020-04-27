Asian Development Bank launching new grant program in Armenia

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) are launching a new grant program to provide social and psychological support to schoolchildren, teachers, and parents because of the current state of emergency and remote education due to the spread of COVID-19.
Through this grant program for specialized NGOs operating in Armenia, the basic psychological problems of schoolchildren, teachers, and parents because remote education will be identified, in which case the mechanisms and methodology for providing them social and psychological support will be formulated, and the necessary support services will be provided.