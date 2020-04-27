Armenia justice minister introduces newly appointed General Secretary

Saakashvili has assessed chance of being appointed Ukraine Deputy PM

Azerbaijan Central Bank introduces direct management of four banks

Georgia launches first stage of lifting restrictions

Kazakhstan extends state of emergency due to COVID-19 until May 11

Management of some strategic companies of Armenia to be transferred to high-tech ministry

Armenia PM holds teleconference with EBRD President

Minister: Armenia universities shall choose form of holding final exams

UAE sends medical aid to Armenia to help combat COVID-19

Armenia schools will not conduct final exams this year

Karabakh President, Armenia Security Council Secretary discuss cooperation in security sector

Armenia Ombudsman on freedom of expression in the country

AntiFake.am: Armenia PM's office bonuses for 1st quarter amounted to about $46,000

Fire breaks out in apartment in Armenia's Charentsavan

Unemployment rate in the US will be comparable to the Great Depression, Kevin Hassett claims

Asian Development Bank launching new grant program in Armenia

Armenia village resident: Person infected with COVID-19 is a woman over 60

Karabakh Police chief attending meeting of Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war

Employers violate rights of workers in Armenia, Ombudsman says

Tatoyan: OHCHR international independent commission reaffirmed international A status of Armenia Ombudsman

Indicator of Armenia’s economic activity in first quarter was 4%, My Step MP claims

Attorney: Armenia businessman is accused of giving about $20mn in bribes

NYT: Pompeo plans to force extension of arms embargo against Iran

Armenia President expresses confidence that dialogue with Netherlands will further develop

Russian FM says attacks against WHO are unjust

Official: Guarantee loans can be increased up to AMD 10 million for newcomers in Armenia's business

Embassy in Russia: No citizen can leave for Armenia by violating order of flight passenger lists

Middle East Airlines to carry out special flight Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut

PM discusses measures to prevent spread of coronavirus in Armenia

Man dies in fire in Armenia’s village

Another COVID-19 patient in Karabakh recovers, is discharged from hospital

Opposition Bright Armenia party proposes to allocate AMD 100,000 to each family for May

French police seize 140 thousand smuggled masks

Armenia public defenders to help people apply for social assistance in fight against COVID-19 consequences

Number of COVID-19 infected in Georgia reaches 496, 149 recovered

Statement: Armenia official national postal operator not holding any advertising contest

Most recent coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 80 years old

Opposition journalist killed in Qatar

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,808 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

Armenian physicist and mathematician dies aged 75

Dead body found in Yerevan apartment

Armenia PM: We have shown our perception of the “national”

This year's experience will be used during Armenian Genocide anniversary physical march next year, PM says

Brent oil price exceeds $25 per barrel

PM on this year’s Armenian Genocide commemorations: We have set new civilizational yardstick

Armenia official on COVID-19 conspiracy theories: “Protective shield” is education

Armenia Embassy in Ukraine: No more seats for April 28 Kyiv-Yerevan flight

Armenian health minister: 10-15% of Armenia citizens from abroad test positive for COVID-19 after isolation

Armenia health minister: There may be peaks of COVID-19

Armenia health minister says MP should present substantiated facts, not criticize

Bonuses worth AMD 33,400,000 were allocated to Armenia President’s Staff in February

None of isolated residents of Armenian village infected with COVID-19

Armenia health minister: We're getting ready for the next scenario

Armenia PM's wife posts photo of her and daughters

32-year-old citizen of Armenia's Ijevan escapes from psychiatric clinic in Yerevan

Armenia's Paravakar village reports first coronavirus case

French Ambassador: Armenia is a land of rainbows

Armenia health minister says why number of COVID-19 cases has grown over past week

Old man Artush to live with relatives while Yerevan citizens repair his apartment

Armenia Lori Province governor addresses Commandant's Office to reopen sewing factory

Advisor to Armenia Prosecutor General: Case instituted in regard to violence against advocate's family

Armenia Ministry of Justice responds to VETO movement leader

Vanadzor mayor: 2-3 coronavirus cases in city

Armenia Shirak Province governor: 59 COVID-19 patients at Gyumri infection clinic, 11 transported to Yerevan

16-year-old boy killed in crash amid Los Angeles Armenian Genocide anniversary caravan

Son of Armenian ruling party's MP gets married

ARF-D representatives visit Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

Karabakh President-elect: I will be everyone's president and will do my best

NGO leader: Armenia justice minister has appointed best man head of Control Service of Justice Ministry

Russia reports over 80,000 coronavirus cases

Soloist of Armenian folk ensemble dies

Chinese company to provide innovative sanitizers to Armenia

Armenia Ombudsman condemns violence against advocate Seda Safaryan's family

17 people isolated and 4 under treatment in Artsakh

27 Armenia citizens have been waiting for flight at Moscow Domodedovo Airport for 5 days

Coronavirus poses threat to Peru's Amazon

Kyiv-Yerevan chartered flight to be carried out on April 28

Armenia reports 61 new coronavirus cases, total number: 1,746, 30 have recovered

25-year-old Armenian citizen tries to commit suicide by jumping off Yerevan bridge

Haaretz: Most influential Jewish leaders in Turkey are silent about Armenian Genocide for decades

Israeli health minister tells PM he plans to resign

New York Post: Kim Jong Un rumored to be dead

Rouhani: Religious centers in Iran may open soon

Multi Group director arrested

Boeing terminates agreement with embraer

US House Speaker issues statement commemorating Armenian Genocide

Putin, Trump adopt joint statement on 75th anniversary of Soviet, American troops meeting at Elbe

Japanese media: Kim Jong-un in a vegetative state

2nd State Duma MP has coronavirus

WHO urges not to provide immunity passports to people who have recovered from COVID-19

Armenian humanitarian mission in Aleppo pays tribute to Genocide victims

Belgium announces plans to ease pandemic restrictions

Russian FM urges international community to focus on COVID-19 fight, and not on WHO developments

Armenian Genocide victims are honored in Abkhazia

Viva-MTS to livestream Garik and Sona’s live concert for first time on Facebook

Criminal case filed over Yerevan shootings

Journalist John Christie releases memoir of Armenian Genocide

2 Armenians among physicians died of COVID-19 pandemic in Russia

Armenia PM’s wife: Let's combine our steps for happy future (PHOTOS)

Who can benefit from Armenia 10th anti-crisis measure?