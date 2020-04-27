News
Indicator of Armenia’s economic activity in first quarter was 4%, My Step MP claims
Indicator of Armenia’s economic activity in first quarter was 4%, My Step MP claims
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

An operational assessment of the economic growth indicator for January-March has been published, My Step parliament’s faction MP, economist Artak Manukyan, wrote on his Facebook page.

Thus, in March, the influence of coronavirus on the indicator of economic growth was already noticeable, as a result of which instead of the 8.7% growth recorded in January-February, the growth in January-March amounted to 4%. The year will be favorable for the agricultural sector, he noted.

In the first quarter of this year, the industry grew by 8.7%, agriculture - by 4.5%, services - by 5.5. The average nominal salary increased by 9.2%, the real one - by 9.3%.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
