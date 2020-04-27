AntiFake.am: Armenia PM's office bonuses for 1st quarter amounted to about $46,000

YEREVAN. – The Republic of Armenia (RA) Prime Minister's Office's bonus fund for the first quarter defined by the 2020 state budget amounted to 106,879,300 RA drams. AntiFake.am writes about this, which had asked the PM's Office to provide the total amount of bonuses allocated within this body during the first quarter of 2020.
"In response to the inquiry, Armen Khachatryan, Acting Head of the Personnel and Staff Management Department of the Prime Minister's Office, stated that the Prime Minister's Office's bonus fund for the first quarter defined by the 2020 state budget amounted to 106,879,300 RA drams. The total amount of the bonus paid during the first quarter was 22,292,800 RA drams, which is equivalent to about 46,000 US dollars,” the website wrote, in particular.