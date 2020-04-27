Employers violate rights of workers in Armenia, Ombudsman says

The labor market is small, there are not many jobs, and the employer in some cases dictates condition, and taking advantage of this, carries out abuses, said Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan.
His remarks came at a meeting of theNational Assembly Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs during the consideration of the annual report on human rights for 2019.
“Employers do not make final calculations upon dismissal, make unreasonable deductions from salaries, do not make proper notifications, transfer them to another job without consent from employees, etc,” he said. “For example, last year in Gyumri there was a private organization that created serious problems with wages. I must say that almost nothing could be done no matter how we tried to resolve the issue through labor and health inspection.”
According to him, the low salary of healthcare workers is another problem.