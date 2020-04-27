Management of some strategic companies of Armenia to be transferred to high-tech ministry

By the decision of the government of Armenia, the management of some strategic companies of the country will henceforth be carried out by the Ministry of High Technological Industry.
These companies are: HayPost, Yerevan Plant of Mathematical Machines (Mergelyan Plant), Charentsavan Machine-Building Plant, Hrazdan's "Patnesh" plant, the Laser Technology plant and the "LT Pirkal" plant, and "Garni Ler" weapons production/repair plant.
The aforesaid ministry is working on the development strategy of these companies.