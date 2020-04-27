News
Monday
April 27
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Yerevan municipal council next meeting also to be held at city hall foyer
Yerevan municipal council next meeting also to be held at city hall foyer
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Taking into account the need to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Tuesday’s sitting of the Yerevan Council of Elders will also be held at the foyer of the municipality building.

He necessary technical conditions and appropriate anti-epidemic measures will be provided for the holding of this session.

Journalists are again asked to cover the session via online broadcasting, and without coming to the city hall.

In addition to live online broadcasting, the session’s video recording will be available online afterwards.
Հայերեն
