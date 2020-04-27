News
Armenia PM holds teleconference with EBRD President
Armenia PM holds teleconference with EBRD President
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a teleconference with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the cooperation between the Government of Armenia and the EBRD.

Chakrabarti welcomed the implementation of the Armenian government’s wide anti-crisis measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, considered it positive and stated that the EBRD fully supports Armenia’s actions and programs. He also emphasized that the Bank will actively continue to implement its projects for assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises in Armenia and the investment programs earmarked prior to the crisis.

Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed gratitude for the willingness for close cooperation and stated that the Armenian government attaches great importance to the capital investment programs for infrastructure and will continue actions in this direction.

During the teleconference, the parties also exchanged views on the coronavirus situation and its economic consequences.
