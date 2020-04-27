Armenia Ombudsman: Fewer arrest cases after events of 2018, but legislation is the same

There are positive developments in the practice of applying arrests, that is, the number of motions for arrest has dropped. This is what Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan stated while presenting the annual Report on the Activities of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia and the Protection of Human Rights and Freedoms held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia today.
“Before the events that took place in 2018 in Armenia, there was a high number of arrests, but after the events, the number has dropped. However, the legislation remains unchanged. Therefore, the legislation needs to be changed immediately so that we can have institutional grounds. Of course, it’s a good thing that the situation has changed after the changes, but now we need to reinforce this with institutional grounds,” Tatoyan said.