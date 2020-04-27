‘Armenia' vessel discovered at Black Sea bottom

The Russian defense ministry and the Russian Geographical Society (RGO) have discovered the ‘Armenia’ vessel at the bottom of the Black Sea, sunk by German aviation on November 7, 1941, TASS reported referring to the company’s statement.
The Russian Geographical Society said that in 2017, during a search operation conducted by the Russian military, the magnetometer detected a magnetic anomaly at the bottom of the sea.
“In March 2020, during the next search operation, the area was thoroughly investigated by sonar,” the company said noting that as a result, specialists discovered the hull of the sunken ship.
The loss of the ship is considered one of the largest tragedies at sea in history: according to various estimates, there were from 6 to 10 thousand refugees and wounded on board.