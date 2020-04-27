News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 27
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
‘Armenia' vessel discovered at Black Sea bottom
‘Armenia' vessel discovered at Black Sea bottom
Region:Russia
Theme: Society

The Russian defense ministry and the Russian Geographical Society (RGO) have discovered the ‘Armenia’ vessel at the bottom of the Black Sea, sunk by German aviation on November 7, 1941, TASS reported referring to the company’s statement.

The Russian Geographical Society said that in 2017, during a search operation conducted by the Russian military, the magnetometer detected a magnetic anomaly at the bottom of the sea.

“In March 2020, during the next search operation, the area was thoroughly investigated by sonar,” the company said noting that as a result, specialists discovered the hull of the sunken ship.

The loss of the ship is considered one of the largest tragedies at sea in history: according to various estimates, there were from 6 to 10 thousand refugees and wounded on board.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos