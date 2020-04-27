‘Armenia' vessel discovered at Black Sea bottom

Armenia single mother can't pay electricity bill, asking for help

Armenia's Goris reports first COVID-19 case

Medical supplies sent to Yerevan from United Arab Emirates via special flight

Man from Armenia's Mekhak village to receive house

Armenian MP: Bill on TV and radio has been placed into circulation

Armenian MP says there is a lot of news about COVID-19 spreading in Azerbaijani army on social networks

Armenia Airlines to carry out flights to and from Yerevan and Voronezh and Tel Aviv

Armenia Deputy PM and Commandant bans operation of businesses in city and village for 24 hours

Armenia Urban Development Committee chief to remain under arrest

Armenia Parliament Chief of Staff: Employees with warnings won't receive awards

Armenia Deputy PM has video call with World Bank representatives

Armenia citizens of Los Angeles want to return to their homeland

Ambassador: Iran positively disposed toward continuation of electric communication projects with Armenia

Armenia Embassy in Russia to provide support to job seekers and employers

Armenia National Security Service Border Guard Troops mark 28th anniversary

Karabakh President-elect has non-official meeting with Armenia Security Council Secretary

COVID-19 update in Armenia and Artsakh, Armenia businessman accused of giving about $20mn in bribes, 27.04.20 digest

Armenian president’s wife undergoes heart surgery

Armenian MP notes increase in shots from Azerbaijani side, but says situation on contact line is calm

Beijing denies EU allegations on China spreading coronavirus disinformation

Georgia lifts ban on entry of small trucks from Armenia

Maralik Health Center director responds to Armenia health minister

This is moment of maximum risk, Johnson says of COVID-19

Police apprehend bard who does not want to pay utility bills in Yerevan

South Korean government denies rumors that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is dying

EU Ambassador holds online meeting with Armenian police chief

Armenian government discussing programs to neutralize COVID-19 consequences

Zarif comments on US plans to extend arms embargo

Iranologist calls on not using the term 'closed Armenia-Iran border'

Karabakh defense minister receives Armenia Security Council chief

Media Advocate: Large-scale campaign against Armenian TV company

Analyst: COVID-19 will make it difficult to implement Iranian-Armenian projects for a long time

Artsakh ex-army commander says he committed omission during Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenia Ombudsman: Office receives complaints about violence against men in family as well

Armenia deputy justice minister on release of prisoners based on grave disease

Yerevan municipal council next meeting also to be held at city hall foyer

Armenia is among countries allocated over 4% of its GDP for military spending in 2019

Hash oil found in shipment imported to Armenia from US

Ambassador: 850 Armenia citizens have moved from Iran

Armenia town hospital staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Dollar going down somewhat in Armenia

Armenia Ombudsman: Fewer arrest cases after events of 2018, but legislation is the same

Airbus prepares for bankruptcy

Russia envoy to Armenia joins Remember the Victory campaign of patriotic poetry

Armenia Ombudsman on preliminary investigation bodies and violation of presumption of innocence

Armenia justice minister introduces newly appointed General Secretary

Saakashvili has assessed chance of being appointed Ukraine Deputy PM

Azerbaijan Central Bank introduces direct management of 4 banks

Entrance exams in Armenia to be limited to one subject

‘Armenia' vessel discovered at Black Sea bottom

Georgia launches first stage of lifting restrictions

Kazakhstan extends state of emergency due to COVID-19 until May 11

Management of some strategic companies of Armenia to be transferred to high-tech ministry

Armenia PM holds teleconference with EBRD President

Minister: Armenia universities shall choose form of holding final exams

UAE sends medical aid to Armenia to help combat COVID-19

Armenia schools will not conduct final exams this year

Karabakh President, Armenia Security Council Secretary discuss cooperation in security sector

Armenia Ombudsman on freedom of expression in the country

AntiFake.am: Armenia PM's office bonuses for 1st quarter amounted to about $46,000

Fire breaks out in apartment in Armenia's Charentsavan

Unemployment rate in the US will be comparable to the Great Depression, Kevin Hassett claims

Asian Development Bank launching new grant program in Armenia

Armenia village resident: Person infected with COVID-19 is a woman over 60

Karabakh Police chief attending meeting of Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war

Employers violate rights of workers in Armenia, Ombudsman says

Tatoyan: OHCHR international independent commission reaffirmed international A status of Armenia Ombudsman

Indicator of Armenia’s economic activity in first quarter was 4%, My Step MP claims

Attorney: Armenia businessman is accused of giving about $20mn in bribes

NYT: Pompeo plans to force extension of arms embargo against Iran

Armenia President expresses confidence that dialogue with Netherlands will further develop

Russian FM says attacks against WHO are unjust

Official: Guarantee loans can be increased up to AMD 10 million for newcomers in Armenia's business

Embassy in Russia: No citizen can leave for Armenia by violating order of flight passenger lists

Middle East Airlines to carry out special flight Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut

PM discusses measures to prevent spread of coronavirus in Armenia

Man dies in fire in Armenia’s village

Another COVID-19 patient in Karabakh recovers, is discharged from hospital

Opposition Bright Armenia party proposes to allocate AMD 100,000 to each family for May

French police seize 140 thousand smuggled masks

Armenia public defenders to help people apply for social assistance in fight against COVID-19 consequences

Number of COVID-19 infected in Georgia reaches 496, 149 recovered

Statement: Armenia official national postal operator not holding any advertising contest

Most recent coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 80 years old

Opposition journalist killed in Qatar

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,808 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

Armenian physicist and mathematician dies aged 75

Dead body found in Yerevan apartment

Armenia PM: We have shown our perception of the “national”

This year's experience will be used during Armenian Genocide anniversary physical march next year, PM says

Brent oil price exceeds $25 per barrel

PM on this year’s Armenian Genocide commemorations: We have set new civilizational yardstick

Armenia official on COVID-19 conspiracy theories: “Protective shield” is education

Armenia Embassy in Ukraine: No more seats for April 28 Kyiv-Yerevan flight

Armenian health minister: 10-15% of Armenia citizens from abroad test positive for COVID-19 after isolation

Armenia health minister: There may be peaks of COVID-19

Armenia health minister says MP should present substantiated facts, not criticize

Bonuses worth AMD 33,400,000 were allocated to Armenia President’s Staff in February

None of isolated residents of Armenian village infected with COVID-19

Armenia health minister: We're getting ready for the next scenario