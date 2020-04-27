Armenia town hospital staff member tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of Nairi Medical Center in Yeghvard town of Armenia’s Kotayk Province has been infected with the coronavirus, and the scope of her contact is being determined. Yeghvard Deputy Mayor Karen Harutyunyan confirmed this information to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He said that the infected person is the operator of the hospital, and she was infected by her husband. Her brother and sister-in-law are also infected with COVID-19.
"At the moment, the employees of the medical center are being tested," Harutyunyan added.