Hash oil found in shipment imported to Armenia from US
Hash oil found in shipment imported to Armenia from US
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Officers from the Anti-Smuggling Department of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, together with the officers of the Western Customs Department and of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Yerevan Police, have exposed smuggling of drugs.

In particular, an international mail shipment imported from the USA was inspected at a post office. As a result, 50 E-cigarette refill cartridges were found, each filled with hash oil.

The report on this incident has been provided to the SRC Investigation and Operative-Intelligence Department.
Հայերեն
