Monday
April 27
Entrance exams in Armenia to be limited to one subject
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


University applicants will have one entrance exam, said the Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan on his Facebook.

According to him, applications will be accepted from May 25 to June 15. Applicants will choose a university, specialty, and subject. By March 15, the applicants will be refunded the sums paid for the exams, the amount for one exam will be deducted.

According to the minister, the problems with the movement have been solved, examination centers will be throughout the republic.

Acceptance of applications to the magistracy will take place from June 5 to June 20, it is proposed to accept until June 30, and summarize it by July 5. Admission to graduate school will be held at the same time.

Entrance exams to colleges and schools will be held in August. Applications are also received online.

As for studying abroad under interstate agreements, that situation is uncertain.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
