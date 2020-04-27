News
Armenia justice minister introduces newly appointed General Secretary
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan today introduced the staff of the Ministry of Justice to newly appointed General Secretary Suren Galstyan.

The minister congratulated Suren Galstyan and wished him success.

The General Secretary expressed gratitude and stated that he will do his best to establish warm and open employment relations with the staff and successfully implement the tasks and major reforms of the Ministry of Justice through combined efforts and innovative solutions in a short period of time.
