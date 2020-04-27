News
News
This is moment of maximum risk, Johnson says of COVID-19
This is moment of maximum risk, Johnson says of COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The UK PM Boris Johnson warned of the maximum risk of a second outbreak of the virus if quarantine is removed too quickly, BBC reported.

Johnson gets to work after recovering from complications of coronavirus infection. Society and business expect a plan from the authorities to abandon the regime of universal isolation and return to normal life.

Speaking to his Downing Street residence, Johnson thanked the British for the unity and determination shown in the face of the epidemic. The PM said that Britain was close to fulfilling the first task in the fight against COVID-19 - to protect the health system from excessive loads.

Johnson assured that he understands the damage that quarantine does to the economy, but now the primary task is to consolidate the achievements of universal isolation and avoid a second outbreak of the disease. "I ask you to contain your impatience," Mr. Johnson added.

He said there were "real signs now that we are passing through the peak."

"If this virus were a physical assailant, an unexpected and invisible mugger - which I can tell you from personal experience, it is - then this is the moment when we have begun together to wrestle it to the floor.

"And so it follows that this is the moment of opportunity, this is the moment when we can press home our advantage, it is also the moment of maximum risk.

"I know there will be many people looking at our apparent success, and beginning to wonder whether now is the time to go easy on those social distancing measures."

On Monday, the PM will head a cabinet meeting on the fight against COVID-19. During the day, he will also meet separately with a number of ministers and other officials.

Johnson returned to his residence on Downing Street 10 on Sunday evening.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
