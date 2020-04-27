Ambassador: 850 Armenia citizens have moved from Iran

During a discussion on the impact of the coronavirus on the region, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Iran Artashes Tumanyan today said 850 citizens of Armenia have moved from Iran to Armenia to this day.
He recalled that two flights to Armenia were carried out on March 26 and 28. “After those flights, it became clear that two infected citizens had also traveled to Armenia on March 26. Upon their arrival, they were isolated, and now they have already recovered. Border traffic has been regulated amid the state of emergency and, most importantly, cargo transportation isn’t interrupted,” Tumanyan added.
The Ambassador attached importance to the establishment of contacts between citizens and the Armenian Embassy, between the Armenian Embassy and the Armenian government and between the authorities of both countries, even amid the dire conditions in Iran.