Beijing denies EU allegations on China spreading coronavirus disinformation

The Chinese MFA has denied allegations that Beijing is spreading coronavirus misinformation following a EU report that said there was “significant evidence” of China’s covert operations on social media, Reuters reported.
“China is opposed to the creation and spreading of disinformation by anyone or any organisation. China is a victim of disinformation, not an initiator,” said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular press briefing on Monday.
A report from the EU foreign ministry says state-backed governments, including China and Russia, are responsible for spreading misinformation about coronavirus.
Geng said there was no conclusive evidence that the virus originated in China, and warned that “political manoeuvring” behind calls for an independent investigation would not be successful.