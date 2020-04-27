Armenia Ombudsman: Office receives complaints about violence against men in family as well

There are, of course, stereotypes about the protection of women’s rights. This is what Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan stated while presenting the annual Report on the Activities of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia and the Protection of Human Rights and Freedoms held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia today.

“The Office of the Human Rights Defender has conducted many campaigns to break those stereotypes about violence against women, women’s role and children. We need to radicalize a couple of principles in Armenian society, that is, women bear rights and have the same rights as men.

The Office also receives complaints about violence against men. Of course, the proportions are incomparable, but we do receive such complaints,” Tatoyan said.

He also touched upon the rights of persons with disabilities and stated the following: “Armenia has been keeping children in orphanages and isolated them from society, but when they grow up, they aren’t able to become integrated into society.”