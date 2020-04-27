News
Analyst: COVID-19 will make it difficult to implement Iranian-Armenian projects for a long time
Analyst: COVID-19 will make it difficult to implement Iranian-Armenian projects for a long time
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics


The situation in the world and the region, particularly the coronavirus and Washington’s sanctions will make it difficult to implement Armenian-Iranian projects for a long time. This is what Iranologist Gohar Iskandaryan said during a discussion on the impact of the coronavirus on the region held today.

She stated that, in spite of the sanctions, Europe has decided to help Tehran.

“On the background of this, Iran has addressed the International Monetary Fund for financial assistance for the first time, and the positive response of the Fund may serve as evidence of rapprochement in the relations between the US and Iran,” the analyst stated, adding the following:

“What’s interseing is that the US government intends to launch talks over dislocation of troops from Iraq. Even if that happens, the US will do everything it can to maintain its influence in the country,” Iskandaryan concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
