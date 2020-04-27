News
Artsakh ex-army commander says he committed omission during Four-Day Artsakh War
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Armenian side lost 400 hectares during the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016. This is what Chief of Police of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Levon Mnatsakanyan told reporters today.

During the military operations in April 2016, Mnatsakanyan was the commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh.

Mnatsakanyan informed that the Armenian side didn’t have more than 100 victims between April 2 and 5 and that there were 75 victims, of which 35 were fixed-term servicemen.

Asked if he had committed an omission, Mnatsakanyan said he had and that the new commander will take it into consideration.

“I answered all the questions that concerned the members of Armenia’s parliamentary committee leading a probe into the circumstances behind the Four-Day Artsakh War. I presented the reality during the Four-Day Artsakh War. The Defense Army unequivocally completed its tasks and won the war. Of course, there is a lot to do, and the Defense Army is working in this direction,” Levon Mnatsakanyan said.

Mnatsakanyan also informed that there is an analysis of the Four-Day Artsakh War that hasn’t been made public yet.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
