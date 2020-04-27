Karabakh defense minister receives Armenia Security Council chief

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan, on Monday received Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the Defense Army press service.
During the meeting, to which Artsakh Security Council Secretary Arshavir Gharamyan also attended, they touched upon the operative and tactical situation in the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces, and discussed the joint security and defense measures which the two Armenian republics carry out.