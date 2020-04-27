News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 27
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Karabakh defense minister receives Armenia Security Council chief
Karabakh defense minister receives Armenia Security Council chief
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan, on Monday received Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the Defense Army press service.

During the meeting, to which Artsakh Security Council Secretary Arshavir Gharamyan also attended, they touched upon the operative and tactical situation in the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces, and discussed the joint security and defense measures which the two Armenian republics carry out.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President-elect has non-official meeting with Armenia Security Council Secretary
President-elect of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik...
 Karabakh President, Armenia Security Council Secretary discuss cooperation in security sector
President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako...
 Another COVID-19 patient in Karabakh recovers, is discharged from hospital
The Artsakh Ministry of Health informed…
 Artsakh confirms 1 new COVID-19 case
Eight COVID-19 cases have been reported in Artsakh so far…
 Artsakh president sends condolence letter to Aso Tavitian's family
“We have learnt with deep sorrow in Artsakh about the death of American philanthropist of Armenian origin...
 Factory workers of Artsakh's Askeran to come out of self-isolation today
The citizen of Armenia (cargo transporter) having had...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos