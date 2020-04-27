News
Iranologist calls on not using the term 'closed Armenia-Iran border'
Iranologist calls on not using the term 'closed Armenia-Iran border'
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

There are restrictions on the Armenia-Iran border, but the border isn’t closed, and for this reason, it is necessary to avoid using the term ‘closed border’, a term that Armenia’s enemies use. This is what Iranologist Vardan Voskanyan declared during a discussion on the impact of the coronavirus on the region held today.

“Iran’s healthcare system has made serious achievements since there are many Iranian citizens who have recovered from COVID-19. In addition, Iran has joined the fight to create a vaccine and is now equal with powerful countries,” Vardan Voskanyan stated.
