Zarif comments on US plans to extend arms embargo
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message derided US bid to come back to the Iranian deal despite its withdrawal from the nuclear deal two years ago, IRNA reported.

"2 yrs ago, @SecPompeo and his boss declared "CEASING US participation" in JCPOA, dreaming that their "max pressure" would bring Iran to its knees. Given that policy's abject failure, he now wants to be JCPOA participant," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Monday. 

"Stop dreaming: Iranian Nation always decides its destiny," he added.
