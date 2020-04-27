The South Korean government has denied rumors that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is dying, AP reported.
Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul told a closed-door forum in Seoul on Sunday that South Korea has “enough intelligence to confidently say that there are no unusual developments” in rival North Korea that would back up speculation about Kim Jong Un's health, according to his ministry.
Rumors that Kich Jong-un is not healthy, is in a vegetative state and even died after heart surgery, appeared after he missed the celebration of the 108th anniversary of his grandfather, the founder of North Korea, Kim Il Sung, on April 15. Pyongyang does not comment on these allegations. North Korean media report that the country's leader works with documents, receives and sends messages to international leaders.