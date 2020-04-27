Maralik Health Center director responds to Armenia health minister

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Director of Maralik Health Center Anush Hovsepyan, who is also infected with COVID-19, said she doesn’t agree with the claim of Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan that Maralik Health Center hasn’t followed the instructions of the Ministry of Health and presented other justifications.

“The problem was that we were overseeing almost 250 people from abroad and taking their temperatures, but one of the locals was infected with COVID-19, and what’s more, the local had a chronic disease, and this was why the virus spread. The minister is not right when he says the health center hasn’t followed the rules, but our doctors are in the risk group and paid the price with their health,” she said, adding that all clinics and hospitals can face this problem.

The director of the medical center said the regional governor’s office had sent outfits and that she had provided the ambulance doctors with those outfits first.

During an interview with Azatutyun Radio yesterday, Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said there have been cases when the personnel of medical centers have followed the instructions of the Ministry of Health, there have been cases when medical centers haven’t followed them a lot, and there are two similar cases in Maralik and Vardenis.