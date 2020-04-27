Armenian government discussing programs to neutralize COVID-19 consequences

The government continues to discuss programs to neutralize the consequences of coronavirus under the PM chairmanship Nikol Pashinyan, the government’s press service reported.

The current results of the implementation of activities have been summarized.

Then, specific proposals were presented for finalizing some of the approved measures, which, according to the authors, will expand the circle of beneficiaries of economic and social aid. The PM instructed to prepare them and submit to the government for approval.

Then issues related to the food security of Armenia and the sustainable development of agriculture have been discussed. The participants touched upon the organization of the process of supplying high-quality wheat seeds to farms for winter crops, the goals of possible aid, and tools.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that the state is interested in implementing such a program and introducing mechanisms that, along with ensuring market self-sufficiency, will also change the grain processing culture in Armenia. In this context, the PM found it interesting to exchange experiences with Artsakh and instructed to continue work on the development of the program.

The idea of environmental protection measures with a component of social support has been discussed, namely: providing aid to people with social problems because of the coronavirus in exchange for tree planting. Issues related to the implementation chain of the program, the multiplier effect, monitoring, etc. have been raised. The idea as a whole was approved.

Highlighting the importance of implementing such a program, which has both an environmental and a social component, the PM noted that it is necessary to ensure accountability of the program with monitoring tools. Nikol Pashinyan instructed to finalize the proposal following the discussion and submit it for approval.