EU Ambassador holds online meeting with Armenian police chief

The European Union supports Armenia's efforts to establish a modern, civil-centered police service, the EU Office in Armenia issued a statement.
“The European Union stands together with Armenia in its efforts to establish a modern and citizen-oriented Police service. During these challenging times, the EU highly commends the Ministry of Justice and Armenian Police joint efforts in adopting a new Police Strategy and Action Plan 2020-2022 last week and is eager to join forces in supporting its early implementation.
Today, the EU Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin congratulated the RA Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan in a virtual courtesy call and discussed details of the new EU-Armenia Partnership on Police Reform and reconfirmed the EU’s commitment to further support the ongoing reforms,” the statement published on Facebook reported.