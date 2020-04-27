Armenia National Security Service Border Guard Troops mark 28th anniversary

As reported the news service of the National Security Service of Armenia, the Border Guard Troops of the National Security Service of Armenia today marked their 28th anniversary with a solemn ceremony attended by Director of the National Security Service, Colonel Eduard Martirosyan; the deputy directors; Commander of the Border Guard Troops Vaghinak Sargsyan, as well as the heads and employees of various subdivisions.
The director of the National Security Service congratulated the servicemen of the Border Guard Troops and stated the following; “Serving on the border has always been a major issue for the state. Even today, border guard troops continue to be the guarantor of defense, securirty and ensuring of integrity of the borders of Armenia. During this difficult period, you continue to make efforts to perform your duties with dignity and professionalism,” Martirosyan said and thanked the border guards for their dedicated service and unconditional dedication to the homeland.
On the occasion, Eduard Martirosyan awarded Commander of the Border Guard Troops Vaghinak Sargsyan a valuable gift, and several servicemen were awarded badges, certificates and letters of appreciation by the orders of the director of the National Security Service.