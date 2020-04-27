News
Monday
April 27
Georgia lifts ban on entry of small trucks from Armenia
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The ban on entry into Georgia for small trucks from Armenia has been lifted, State Revenue Committee's press service reported.

According to the agreement, light trucks can cross the border of Armenia and Georgia through the Bagratashen - Sadakhlo checkpoints.

Based on the agreement reached with the Georgian side, persons transporting goods in small trucks must provide the Armenian Embassy in Georgia with the necessary information by the following phone numbers: (+995) 322-95-17-23 and (+995) 557-56-13-24 (WhatsApp, Viber).
