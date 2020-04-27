Armenian MP says there is a lot of news about COVID-19 spreading in Azerbaijani army on social networks

People on social networks are actively spreading news about the spread of COVID-19 in the armed forces of Azerbaijan. This is what deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia Tatevik Hayrapetyan declared during today’s discussion on the impact of the coronavirus in the region.
According to her, Azerbaijan has reported 1,645 coronavirus cases and 21 deaths.
“Starting today, Baku is planning to ease economic restrictions due to the dire consequences of the lockdown because Azerbaijan spends $90,000,000 a day to overcome the situation. The shifts in oil prices have led to the closure of large companies,” she stated.
In his turn, Azerologist Taron Hovhannisyan said the real number of people infected with COVID-19 may be much higher than the figures presented in the official statistics.
“As far as the drop of oil prices is concerned, this may become another reason for devaluation of currency and inflation until the end of this year,” he added.