Ambassador: Iran positively disposed toward continuation of electric communication projects with Armenia

The Armenian-Iranian projects aren’t frozen, and preparations are underway to send 60 people to Armenia on the sidelines of the project for construction of the third 400-kwt high-voltage Iran-Armenia electric communication line. This is what Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Iran Artashes Tumanyan said today during a discussion on the impact of the coronavirus on the region and explained that Iran is positively disposed toward the construction.
The Ambassador predicts big changes in Iran’s domestic affairs which may come with increase of the internal government debt and growth of privatization.
“I also see transformation of Iran’s foreign policy in terms of the country’s relations with Europe, and there are some signs of tolerance in the relations with the US. Armenia needs to be ready for potential geopolitical changes,” Artashes Tumanyan stated.