News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 27
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Ambassador: Iran positively disposed toward continuation of electric communication projects with Armenia
Ambassador: Iran positively disposed toward continuation of electric communication projects with Armenia
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

The Armenian-Iranian projects aren’t frozen, and preparations are underway to send 60 people to Armenia on the sidelines of the project for construction of the third 400-kwt high-voltage Iran-Armenia electric communication line. This is what Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Iran Artashes Tumanyan said today during a discussion on the impact of the coronavirus on the region and explained that Iran is positively disposed toward the construction.

The Ambassador predicts big changes in Iran’s domestic affairs which may come with increase of the internal government debt and growth of privatization.

“I also see transformation of Iran’s foreign policy in terms of the country’s relations with Europe, and there are some signs of tolerance in the relations with the US. Armenia needs to be ready for potential geopolitical changes,” Artashes Tumanyan stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iranologist calls on not using the term 'closed Armenia-Iran border'
There are restrictions on the Armenia-Iran border, but the border...
 Analyst: COVID-19 will make it difficult to implement Iranian-Armenian projects for a long time
The situation in the world and the region, particularly...
 Armenian official: No restriction on import and export with Iran, except for medical products
He added that trade is carried out at Meghri border checkpoint and...
 Armenian FM discusses prevention of coronavirus during phone talks with his Iranian counterpart
Armenian FM congratulated his Iranian counterpart on Novruz…
Armenia and Iran expand list of goods to be transported
Transportation of the other goods is permitted by the State Revenue Committee of Armenia…
 Armenian FM congratulates Iranians on Novruz holiday
“Wishing happy, prosperous, peaceful and healthy Novruz
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos