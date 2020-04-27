Armenia Parliament Chief of Staff: Employees with warnings won't receive awards

Chief of Staff of the National Assembly of Armenia Tigran Galstyan today posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Today I made an important decision that will help increase effectiveness of the work of the Staff of the National Assembly of Armenia once again.
The employees of the National Assembly who make applicable proposals for increase of effectiveness, rationalization, automation or qualitative development of the Staff will receive major awards and incentives.
Employees who have received warnings for incomplete work or violation of procedures will be partially or completely deprived of awards.
There will always be increase of effectiveness. The old working style is considered inacceptable in the new period,” he wrote.