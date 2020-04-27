Armenia Airlines to carry out flights to and from Yerevan and Voronezh and Tel Aviv

Deputy Director of Armenia Airlines Gevorg Khachatryan posted the following on his Facebook page today:

“Dear colleagues and passengers, on May 17, Armenia Airlines is planning to carry out two flights to and from Yerevan and Voronezh and Yerevan and Tel Aviv. To register and know the requirements, we ask you to send an application to either [email protected] or [email protected] or call at 011747777 before April 30, 2020. It is important to know that only citizens with Armenian, Russian or Israeli citizenship or citizens with temporary status can travel from Armenia to the Russian Federation or Israel, and only citizens of Armenia can arrive in Armenia. All citizens who have already obtained air tickets for March and April can exchange their tickets with the tickets for the mentioned flight without paying an additional fine. The tickets will only be on sale on the official website of the airline company. If the state of emergency is extended or if there is a need for mandatory isolation, the flight will be carried out only upon agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia. We wish you all a safe flight.”