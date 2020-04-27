Karabakh President-elect has non-official meeting with Armenia Security Council Secretary

President-elect of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today had a non-official meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan in Stepanakert and posted information about the meeting on his Facebook page. The post reads as follows:
“Dear compatriots, today I had a non-official meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan in Stepanakert. The issues on the agenda formed after the recent meeting in Yerevan remain unchanged and include security due to the novel coronavirus, defense reforms, ongoing ensuring of implementation of security programs and harmonization of institutions.
We had a fruitful discussion on all the issues that will lead to the establishment of close cooperation in the future.”