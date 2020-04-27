News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 27
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Karabakh President-elect has non-official meeting with Armenia Security Council Secretary
Karabakh President-elect has non-official meeting with Armenia Security Council Secretary
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President-elect of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today had a non-official meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan in Stepanakert and posted information about the meeting on his Facebook page. The post reads as follows:

“Dear compatriots, today I had a non-official meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan in Stepanakert. The issues on the agenda formed after the recent meeting in Yerevan remain unchanged and include security due to the novel coronavirus, defense reforms, ongoing ensuring of implementation of security programs and harmonization of institutions.

We had a fruitful discussion on all the issues that will lead to the establishment of close cooperation in the future.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh defense minister receives Armenia Security Council chief
They touched upon the operative and tactical situation in the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces…
 Karabakh President, Armenia Security Council Secretary discuss cooperation in security sector
President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako...
 Another COVID-19 patient in Karabakh recovers, is discharged from hospital
The Artsakh Ministry of Health informed…
 Artsakh confirms 1 new COVID-19 case
Eight COVID-19 cases have been reported in Artsakh so far…
 Artsakh president sends condolence letter to Aso Tavitian's family
“We have learnt with deep sorrow in Artsakh about the death of American philanthropist of Armenian origin...
 Factory workers of Artsakh's Askeran to come out of self-isolation today
The citizen of Armenia (cargo transporter) having had...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos