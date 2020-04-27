Armenia Embassy in Russia to provide support to job seekers and employers

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has issued a statement stating the following:
“Attention job seekers and employers:
The Embassy of Armenia in Russia would like to inform that the Embassy is making efforts to provide support to citizens of Armenia who had arrived in Russia to work and have lost their jobs due to the situation that has been created.
People and groups in need of work in the construction sector and other related sectors can send their information to [email protected], indicating name and last name, and in case of group — number of members, specialization (i.e. road construction) and phone number for contact.
Employers offering vacancies in different sectors can contact the Embassy by calling at +7 (966) 118-89-84.”