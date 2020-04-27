News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 27
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.58
EUR
520.2
RUB
6.45
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Embassy in Russia to provide support to job seekers and employers
Armenia Embassy in Russia to provide support to job seekers and employers
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has issued a statement stating the following:

“Attention job seekers and employers:

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia would like to inform that the Embassy is making efforts to provide support to citizens of Armenia who had arrived in Russia to work and have lost their jobs due to the situation that has been created.

People and groups in need of work in the construction sector and other related sectors can send their information to [email protected], indicating name and last name, and in case of group — number of members, specialization (i.e. road construction) and phone number for contact.

Employers offering vacancies in different sectors can contact the Embassy by calling at +7 (966) 118-89-84.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos