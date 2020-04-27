News
Man from Armenia's Mekhak village to receive house
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Mekhak from Armenia’s Kurtan village will receive a house soon. This is what Mekhak told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“They probably want to give me a house. I was told to come to Yerevan. The head of the district and I went and changed the name of the owner of the house under my name, and the owner will come and open the house. I can’t say anything right now, but I have a feeling that it’s going to be mine,” he said, adding that the house is located in Kurtan village.

Mekhak said even though he is very happy, he doesn’t want to say anything until he has the keys in his hands.
